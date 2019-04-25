Marsh & McLennan Q1 adjusted operating margin up 210 bps

Marsh & McLennan (MMC -0.8% ) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.52 pushes past the average analyst estimate of $1.45 and rose from $1.38 in the year-ago period.

Q1 revenue of $4.07B, missing consensus estimate of $4.19B, increased from $4.00B a year ago.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 26.2% increased from 24.1% a year ago.

Q1 Risk & Insurance Services adjusted operating income of $775M rose 7% from $723M a year ago on a 3% increase in revenue to $2.4B.

Q1 Consulting adjusted operating income of $291M jumped 18% from $248M a year ago on flat revenue of $1.7B.

Previously: Marsh & McLennan beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (April 25)