Oil States International +12% on Q1 earnings beat

Oil States International jumps (OIS +11.9% ) as Q1 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations; commodity price increase and a relative stability, resulted in all business segments report results around the high-end of prior guidance.

Sales by business: Well Site Services: $108.4M (+8% Y/Y); Downhole Technologies: $54.29M (+19%); Offshore/Manufactured Products: $88M (-18%).

Reports wider operating loss of $10.8M vs. $0.9M last year, and net loss of $14.6M as compared to $3.5M; consolidated EBITDA is down from $28.9M to $21.4M.

Backlog is up 31% sequentially to $234M, bookings totaled $144M, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.63x.

$120.2M was outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility, with cash balance of $15.3M.

Cash flow from operations is $34.3M

Previously: Oil States beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 24)