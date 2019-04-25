Gold Fields on track to meet 2M oz. production target as Q1 climbs 10%

Gold Fields (GFI +4.4% ) rips higher after saying gold production jumped 10% Y/Y in its March quarter to 542K oz. from 490K oz. a year earlier, placing the miner on track to reach its 2M oz. production target in 2019.

GFI says it has spent $500M over the past two years on its Damang mine in Ghana and Gruyere in Australia to reach the 2M oz. target as well as lower group production costs.

GFI says total all-in costs fell to $1,080/oz. from $1,150/oz. a year ago, and its average received gold price was roughly flat from the previous year at $1,298/oz.

The miner expects all-in costs for the group to fall to $900/oz. by 2020-21, "a level which we feel is required to be competitive on a global scale," CEO Nick Holland says.