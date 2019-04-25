Orange and Vodafone expand sharing deal in Spain

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) have expanded their sharing agreements on mobile and fiber broadband in Spain, with a deal that looks forward to 5G.

The current agreement is for pre-5G technologies but accounts for extension to the new technology in the future.

And it now accounts for reaching cities of up to 175,000 people, vs. a previous deal for cities with populations between 1,000 and 25,000.

The sharing agreement now covers two-thirds of the Spanish population, with 14,800 site vs. a current 5,600.

Vodafone expects cumulative opex and capex savings of at least €600M over the coming 10 years.