NASH player Tiziana up 40% after Gilead flop

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA +40.2% ) is up on almost a 10x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 17.4K shares, in apparent reaction to the failure of another late-stage study of Gilead Sciences' selonsertib.

Last month, TLSA filed an IND for NASH and NAFLD indications for foralumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein complex called CD3 (cluster of differentiation 3), producing an anti-inflammatory response.

A Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers should launch shortly.