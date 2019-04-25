Comcast discussing sale of Hulu stake to Disney - CNBC

Disney (DIS +0.6% ) is now in talks with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) about a deal to buy the cable giant out of streaming service Hulu, CNBC reports.

Comcast has jumped 3.5% .

Disney was previously a 30% owner in the venture, along with equal stakes from Fox and Comcast and a 10% share by AT&T's WarnerMedia. But Disney took over Fox's 30%, and WarnerMedia sold its 10% back to Hulu, leaving Comcast as the only non-Disney owner.

Comcast is weighing the factors in doing a deal now rather than later, according to the report -- including valuation, Comcast's "negative controls" that give it some veto power, and potential leverage over Disney in the future.

As of today, Comcast's NBC provides about 17% of Hulu's content, and it doesn't plan to pull any right now; even after NBC launches a streaming service in 2020, Hulu will serve as its outlet for same-season shows.