More on Newmarket Q1 results

Newmarket (NEU -1.3% ) says that over the last two years, the company has faced sustained increase in raw material costs and changes in the global economy.

Q1 petroleum additives sales declines ~9% Y/Y to $532.7M; shipments were lower than expectations and down 12.5% with decline in both lubricant & fuel additives; petroleum additives operating profit improves to $87.9M due to changes in selling prices and raw material costs.

Overall gross margin expands ~190bps to 28.5% with operating margin improving 220bps to 16.5%, and EBITDA margin is up ~300bps to 20.6%

In short term-trend, the company expects softer demand for petroleum additives products in the global marketplace, with petroleum additives market annual growth at 1% to 2% for the foreseeable future.

Previously: NewMarket misses by $0.24, misses on revenue (April 24)