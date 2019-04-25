TSMC's 12nm fab still oversupplied

Digitimes sources say TSMC's (TSM -2% ) 12nm orders remain slow due to inventory adjustments among PC and consumer electronics clients.

Chip orders for 7nm have ramped up substantially in Q2 with orders from AMD and Hisilicon. Orders will become robust starting in Q3 with the process utilization rate expected to top 100% as orders come in from the likes of Qualcomm and Apple for its fall iPhone lineup.

TSMC's 8nm fab capacity isn't likely to be fully utilized in Q2, according to the sources.