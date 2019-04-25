PayPal +1.9% as analysts digest results, outlook

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) advances 1.9% , reversing its Wednesday after-hours decline immediately after posting earnings.

Part of the reason--Venmo had 40M+ users and processed $21B of TPV, growing 73% Y/Y.

"Venmo still has plenty of room to grow, while margins continue to improve as the company gains scale," said SA contributor Daniel Martins of Storm-Resistant Growth.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterates his buy rating on PayPal, noting the big jump in Venmo monetization.

HedgeMind calls Venmo a "big growth engine for the future."

Previously: PayPal -1.4% as Q2 revenue forecast falls short of consensus (April 24)