Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+132.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $674.71M (+42.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cog has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.