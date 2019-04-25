Rockwell Automation down 6% post Q2 results miss; updates FY19 guidance

Rockwell Automation (ROK -6.6% ) reported Q2 sales of $1.66B (+0.4% Y/Y). Organic sales were up 3.6% Y/Y, Currency translation decreased sales by -3.2%.

Sales by Segments: Architecture & Software $739.7M (-2.2% Y/Y); and Control Products & Solutions $917.5M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 11 bps to 42.7%.

Total segment operating margin improved by 40 bps to 21.3%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the quarter was $143.8M. Free cash flow was $104.9M.

During the quarter Company repurchased 1.4M shares of its common stock at a cost of $236M.

“Our growth was tempered by weaker-than-expected automotive sales, which impacted our product sales. Adjusted EPS increased by 8 percent in the quarter,” stated Blake D. Moret, chairman and CEO.

FY19 Guidance: Sales growth of 1.7% to 3.3% (organic growth 3.7% to 5.3%); EPS $8.15 - $8.45 (prior $7.33 - $7.73); and Adj. EPS $8.85 - $9.15 (prior $8.85 - $9.25).

