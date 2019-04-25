Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.11 (-19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.25B (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lea has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.