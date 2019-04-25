Interpublic Group of Companies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ipg has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.