Hill-Rom Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+164.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $705.59M (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hrc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.