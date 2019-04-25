Applied Industrial Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $891.73M (+7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ait has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.