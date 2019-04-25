PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) plunges 11.4% after yesterday's Q2 beat that included downside Q3 guidance and lowered the FY outlook citing under capacity in the sales organization.

Q3 guidance has revenue from $302-325M (consensus: $331.51M) with EPS from $0.31 to $0.36 (consensus: $0.40).

FY19 outlook reaffirms EPS of $1.75-1.85 (consensus: $1.79) and lowers revenue to $1.313-1.325B from $1.325-1.340B (consensus: $1.33B).

Analyst actions: JPMorgan downgrades PTC from Neutral to Underweight and Wedbush steps from Outperform to Neutral while lowering its target by $4 to $100.

