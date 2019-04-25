Bayer's strong Q1 earnings tempered by rising legal burden

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.6% ) rose as much as 3% before paring gains, as better than expected Q1 results provided a brief respite ahead of tomorrow's potentially unruly shareholder meeting.

Bayer says 13,400 plaintiffs are seeking damages alleging that use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers caused their cancer, up from 11,200 in January - sure to arouse anger at tomorrow's annual meeting.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose to €4.19B ($4.67B), edging past the €4.12B analyst consensus forecast, while core EPS jumped 14% to €2.55 and revenues rose 4.1% Y/Y to €13B.

When including Monsanto's pro-forma 2018 results in the comparison, Bayer says Q1 revenues at its Crop Science division from pesticides and seeds totaled €6.35B excluding currency effects, flat but ahead of the €6.13B analyst consensus estimate.

Bayer also says revenues from stroke prevention drug Xarelto and eye drug Eylea both gained more than 15%, to €937M and €583M, respectively, beating market expectations.

For FY 2019, the company expects sales to rise ~4% to €46B, with EBITDA before special items increasing to €12.2B and core EPS rising to €6.80.