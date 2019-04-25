Kraton slumps 7% on lower revenues and sales volume

Kraton (KRA -7% ) reports Q1 Polymer sales decline 9.7% Y/Y to $261.1M driven by lower volumes for specialty polymers and lower average sales prices; volume declines 4.9% to 73.8 kilotons.

Cariflex volumes is up 5%, primarily from higher latex sales into surgical glove applications.

Chemical revenue is down 8.4% to $195.4M led by lower sales volumes due to Hurricane Michael and the sale of excess raw materials, partially offset by higher average selling prices; volume of 103.6 kilotons is -10.6%; Performance Chemicals and Adhesives sales volumes compresses 14.6% and 1.7%, respectively.Gross margin is down ~580bps to 23.4%; operating margin sinks ~465bps to 7.7%; EBITDA margin improves 195bps to 19.6%

Anticipates 2019 adjusted EBITDA to be ~$370M - $390M.

In 2019, the company expects to reduce consolidated net debt by $170M - $190M