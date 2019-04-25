Lazard surges 8.7% after div boost, Q1 beat

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) jumps 8.7% after the financial advisory and asset management firm boosts its quarterly dividend by 6.8% and posts better-than-expected Q1 earnings.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, though down from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter, beat the average analyst estimate of 69 cents.

Assets under management of $235B, rose 9% from the end of 2018.

Operating revenue of $620M, exceeding consensus estimate by $21M, declined 14% Y/Y.

Financial Advisory operating revenue of $330M fell 15% Y/Y, reflecting lower operating revenue in Europe and Asia, partly offset by higher operating revenue in the Americas.

Asset Management operating revenue of $284M declined by 14% Y/Y.

