Rush Enterprises -3.6% post Q1 results

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA -3.6% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 8.9% Y/Y to $1.35B.

Aftermarket Solutions: Accounted for ~64% of the Company's total gross profits, with parts, service and collision center revenues reaching $438.4M (+9.5% Y/Y) & achieved absorption ratio of 121.5%.

The Company delivered 3,558 new heavy-duty trucks, 2,614 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 539 new light-duty commercial vehicles and 1,840 used commercial vehicles.

Also, increased its lease and rental revenues by 3% and its lease and rental gross profits by 6%.

Rush Truck Leasing operates 45 PacLease and Idealease franchises with more than 8,100 trucks in its lease and rental fleet and more than 1,100 trucks under contract maintenance agreements.

During 2018, the Company repurchased $26M of its common stock and ended with $126.6M in cash and equivalents.

Declared initial cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A and Class B common stock payable by 10th June, 2019.

2019 Outlook: ACT Research forecasts U.S. retail sales for Class 8 vehicles to be 264K units (+3.2% Y/Y).

