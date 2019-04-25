Raytheon routed on unchanged outlook even as Q1 beat estimates

Raytheon (RTN -4.5% ) rolls deeply into the red after reporting strong Q1 results but leaving unchanged its earnings outlook for the year.

RTN reaffirmed FY 2019 guidance for EPS from continuing operations of $11.40-$11.60, net sales of $28.6B-$29.1B and operating cash flow from continuing operations of $3.9B-$4.1B.

When asked why RTN did not raise guidance, CFO Toby O'Brien told Reuters, "We did see some higher sales volume which was really timing... related to the quarter, but that also gives us confidence... in our outlook in the range for the year."

RTN also reported Q1 operating income at its Missile Systems unit sank 10% Y/Y to $190M due to operating inefficiencies; CEO Thomas Kennedy says the company expects more than $9B in bookings for the unit in 2019 but "we are implementing action plans to improve program execution."