Headwinds force Bayer to mull options for established drugs business

Citing pricing headwinds in China from its launch of a value-based pricing model, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.5%) pharmaceuticals chief Stefan Oelrich says the company is evaluating its options for its established drugs business. He commented on the matter during a conference call with analysts.
Blood thinner Xarelto is a big winner there, doubling in sales last quarter but others, like the Kogenate family of hemophilia meds, MS drug Betaseron and hypertension med Adalat, are struggling.
Shares have been under pressure for some time, weighed down by U.S. litigation over the alleged cancer-causing effect of weedkiller RoundUp. The stock is down almost 50% since printing $32.80 on June 19, 2018.
