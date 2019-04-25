Headwinds force Bayer to mull options for established drugs business

Citing pricing headwinds in China from its launch of a value-based pricing model, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.5% ) pharmaceuticals chief Stefan Oelrich says the company is evaluating its options for its established drugs business. He commented on the matter during a conference call with analysts.

Blood thinner Xarelto is a big winner there, doubling in sales last quarter but others, like the Kogenate family of hemophilia meds, MS drug Betaseron and hypertension med Adalat, are struggling.