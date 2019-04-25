Ventas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $908.61M (-3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vtr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.