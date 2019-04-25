Zimmer Biomet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zbh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward.