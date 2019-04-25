IMAX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81.79M (-3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, imax has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.