Distribution coverage tight at GasLog Partners - Value Investor's Edge

GasLog Partners' (GLOP +1.7% ) Q1 earnings "look fairly in-line, but distribution coverage is tight," says Seeking Alpha contributor J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge.

GLOP unit prices were hit last week by a downgrade from Morgan Stanley questioning payout sustainability.

GLOP "management is the best in the business, but valuations are far higher than peers and charter expirations in 2020-21 are worrisome," according to Mintzmyer, who says he has been avoiding GLOP for the past two years.

GLOP has launched a $25M share repurchase program but Mintzmyer is skeptical: "They have been selling shares recently not much higher than these prices. They need to fund more dropdowns [and] not sure they can afford to buy back units."

Disclosure: Mintzmyer does not have a position in GLOP units.