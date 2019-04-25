More on Lundin Mining Q1 earnings

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF -1.5% ) reports Q1 sales of $416M, down 11.5% Y/Y as a result of lower sales volumes, however the company says that all metal production exceeded expectations except copper which was impacted by lower than planned grades at Neves-Corvo.

Production (tons): Copper: 46,122 (-3%); Zinc: 40,446 (+9.7%); Nickel 4,213 (-18.1%)

Cash flow from operations of $62.1, down from $172.9M last year; current cash balance stands at ~$760M.

Despite lower sales, gross margin improves ~200bps to 33.9% due lower production costs and depreciation expense.

The company provides 2019 production guidance with lower end of the range below 2018 levels; expects copper production of 199,000 - 218,000 tons, with Zinc production between 147,000 - 157,000 tons, and produce Nickel around 12,000 - 15,000 tons.

Forecast capital expenditures of $745M, and expects exploration investments to decrease from $80M to $70M

