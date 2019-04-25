Nevada gaming win tops $1B in March

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell just slightly in March to $1.022B.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was down 3.8% to $552M. Downtown LV casino revenue rose 8.7% Y/Y to $59M. Boulder Strip revenue increased 8.9% Y/Y to $70M. Total gaming win was off 0.12% Y/Y.

Total slots revenue rose 5% to $675M during the month off a win percentage of 6.6%.

Games and tables revenue was down 9% to $348M off a win percentage of 13.4%. Baccarat win was down 54%.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

