Vanguard to shift some of voting power to outside stock pickers - WSJ

Vanguard Group, one of the most important shareholders in U.S. companies, is transferring some of its voting power to external stock pickers that oversee more than $470B of its holdings, the Wall Street Journal reports.

By the end of this year, firms that manage Vanguard's active equity funds will be able to vote on takeovers, board slates, or shareholder proposals on the amount of shares they manage.

Vanguard will continue to vote the shares in its index funds and other funds that it manages.

Wellington Management will gain the most voting power from the change as it oversees ~$230B of holdings.

Previously: Vanguard poised to overtake BlackRock in Q1 U.S. ETF flows (March 27)