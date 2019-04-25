Patrick Industries slips 7% post Q1 results

Patrick Industries (PATK -7.7% ) reported net sales growth of 10.2% Y/Y to $608.2M, primarily attributable to acquisitions and organic growth.

RV industry represents 56% of sales and decreased 9% Y/Y; Revenues from the marine industry represents 15% of sales and increased 99% Y/Y; Revenues from the MH industry represents 17% of sales and increased 70% Y/Y; Revenues from the industrial market, represents 12% of sales and increased 5% Y/Y.

For the quarter, RV industry wholesale unit shipments decreased 27%Y/Y; and MH industry wholesale unit shipments decreased ~10% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 20 bps to 17.5%; and operating margin declined by 168 bps to 5.9%.

Warehouse and delivery expenses increased by 41.2% Y/Y to 24.04M; and SG&A expenses increased by 18.4% Y/Y to $37.62M.

Company says profitability was also negatively impacted in the quarter due to carrying higher priced inventory in a declining commodity pricing environment with softer than expected production levels.

