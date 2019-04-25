Allegheny Tech JV denied tariff exclusion

Allegheny Technologies' (ATI -0.7%) says its joint venture request with China's Tsingshan Group for a Section 232 tariff exclusion was denied by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The JV imports semi-finished stainless slab products from Indonesia to produce 60-inch wide stainless sheet products for sale in North America, but these slabs will continue to be subject to the 25% tariff levied on all stainless steel products imported into the U.S.
ATI says the denial does not change its strategy of returning the Flat Roll Products segment to sustained profitability.
Now read: More on Lundin Mining Q1 earnings »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox