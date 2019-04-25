Allegheny Tech JV denied tariff exclusion

Allegheny Technologies' (ATI -0.7% ) says its joint venture request with China's Tsingshan Group for a Section 232 tariff exclusion was denied by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The JV imports semi-finished stainless slab products from Indonesia to produce 60-inch wide stainless sheet products for sale in North America, but these slabs will continue to be subject to the 25% tariff levied on all stainless steel products imported into the U.S.

ATI says the denial does not change its strategy of returning the Flat Roll Products segment to sustained profitability.