Amgen, Astellas to pay ~$125M to settle illegal kickback schemes

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announces settlements with Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY -2.9% ) and Amgen (AMGN +0.7% ) over their alleged kickback schemes aimed at illegally paying Medicare beneficiaries' copays for certain medications.

The DOJ claims that Astellas created copay assistance funds with two foundations to cover the copay expenses for prostate cancer med Xtandi. The company provided all the money for the funds.

It asserts that Amgen created a "secondary hyperparathyroidism" fund through a new foundation in November 2011 to cover copays for Sensipar, including Medicare beneficiaries. The fund focused exclusively on Sensipar until June 2014. It also asserts that Onyx Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Amgen in October 2013, asked a foundation to create a fund to cover the travel expenses of patients receiving multiple myeloma med Kyprolis which only certain institutions infused.

Astellas will pay $100M while Amgen will pay $24.75M.