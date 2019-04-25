More on Reliance Steel and Aluminum Q1 performance

Reliance Steel and Aluminum (RS +2% ) reports Q1 revenue increase 7.2% Y/Y to ~$3B, primarily led by higher average selling price per ton sold, offset by lower sales volume.

Average selling price declines 0.4% Q/Q to $1,958, within expected range of flat to down 1%; however prices were up 13.6% Y/Y supported by multiple mill price increases throughout 2018, and relatively steady demand

Tons sold is down 5.9% to 1,502

Gross margin is down marginally by ~40bps to 29.3%

Ends the quarter with total debt outstanding of $2.20B, and a net debt-to-total capital ratio of 29.8%; the Company has $535.2M available for borrowings on its $1.5B revolving credit facility.

Cash flow from operations is $117.2M.

For 2Q 2019, expects some downward pressure on gross profit margin as compared to Q1; estimates tons sold to be down 1% to up 2% sequentially, also expects its average selling price per ton sold to be flat to down 1% Q/Q; anticipates adj. EPS of ~$2.60 - $2.70

Previously: Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats by $0.43, misses on revenue (April 25)