Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is 3.3% lower at midday because of scheduling some meetings at the NAREIT conference, Wells Fargo suggests, but the firm says that's not necessarily a negative for the company's strategic review.

Investors shouldn't try to connect those dots, analyst Jennifer Fritzsche says, noting that Zayo has canceled several conferences this year ahead of time, and the NAREIT event is five weeks away. The company's taken part in the past and setting up meetings at this point wouldn't be unexpected, she writes.

She's sticking with an Outperform rating and $34 price target, now implying 11% upside from $30.68. Chatter around strategic alternatives in recent weeks has the company being taken out by private equity in the mid-$30 range per share.