Oaktree Q1 distributable earnings rise 21%

Oaktree Capital Group (OAK +0.1% ) Q1 distributable earnings of $233.9M, or $1.46 per Class A unit, increases from $194.0M, or $1.18 per unit, driven by higher net incentive income.

Partly offset by lower fee-related earnings and lower realized investment income proceeds.

Assets under management of $118.6B slips 1% Q/Q and down 2% Y/Y.

Management fee-generating AUM of $100.3B, up 2% for the quarter and down 2% for the year.

Q1 revenue of $266.4M fell from $337.3M a year ago, reflects lower management fees and incentive income.

Q1 earnings per class A unit of 66 cents fell from 78 cents a year ago; reflects lower operating profits partly offset by higher returns on fund investments.

Uncalled capital commitments, i.e., dry powder, of $18.3B slips from $19.6B a year ago.

