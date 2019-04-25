Bombardier -15% after slashing full-year revenue guidance by $1B

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) plummets after issuing sharp cuts to its full-year profit and revenue forecasts, slammed by delays in some large projects in its railcar unit and the timing of aircraft deliveries.

The company lowers its FY 2019 consolidated revenue guidance by US$1B to US$17B, representing ~10% Y/Y growth excluding currency effects and divestitures, and trims adjusted EBITDA expectations to US$1.5B-$1.65B from US$1.65B-$1.8B, a ~20% Y/Y increase.

Forecast full-year revenues are reduced by US$750M to US$8.75B for the transportation business, which makes rail cars, and cut by US$250M to US$1.15B for the commercial aircraft business; the company says its aerospace segment remains "on track."

For Q1, Bombardier now expects revenue of US$3.5B, well below US$4.03B analyst consensus estimate, adjusted core earnings of US$265M vs. US$335M consensus, and operating earnings of US$170M vs. US$230M consensus.