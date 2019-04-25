Gorman-Rupp down 6% on Q1 results miss

Gorman-Rupp (GRC -6.4% ) reported Q1 net sales of $96.86M (+0.3% Y/Y); and incoming orders increase of 9.8% Q/Q.

International sales were $19.2M (-9.4% Y/Y), decreased most notably in the fire protection market driven primarily by softness in the oil and gas industry and in the petroleum market.

Sales in non-water markets decreased 8.8% or $2.8M; in petroleum and industrial markets decreased a combined $1.5M; and in the OEM market decreased $1.3M.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 306 bps to 24.1%; and operating margin declined by 303 bps to 9.2%.

Backlog of orders was $120.8M at March 31, 2019 compared to $127.3M a year ago.

Company says that Material cost inflation negatively affected the results as shipments during the first quarter of 2019 largely included backlog from 2018 prior to our price increases taking effect.

Previously: Gorman-Rupp misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 25)