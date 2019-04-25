Invesco gains 2.0% on div boost, Q1 EPS beat

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) rises 2.0% after boosting its dividend by 3.3% and turning in better-than-expected Q1 earnings.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 56 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 53 cents, improves from 44 cents in Q4 2018 and declines from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Increases quarterly dividend to 31 cents per share from prior dividend of 30 cents.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 32.0% narrowed from 32.6% in Q4 2018 and 37.3% in Q1 2018.

Q1-end assets under management rose 7.5% Q/Q from $888.2B and 2.2% from $934.2B at the end of Q1 2018.

Long-term net outflows were $5.4B and total net inflows were $3.5B, resulting in an improvement in long-term net outflows of $14.7B compared with Q4.

