American Airlines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.61B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aal has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.