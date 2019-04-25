Pentagon watchdog clears acting defense sec Shanahan of Boeing favoritism

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan did not seek preferential treatment for Boeing (BA +2.1% ), his former employer, while at the Pentagon, the Department of Defense's inspector general concludes.

The results appear to clear the way for Pres. Trump to formally nominate Shanahan to take over at the DoD after being thrust into the interim role in January.

"Shanahan fully complied with his ethics agreements and his ethical obligations regarding Boeing and its competitors," according to the inspector general's report.

Shanahan was said to have criticized Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 aircraft during meetings, but he report said his comments were consistent with remarks about problems cited by other senior Pentagon officials.