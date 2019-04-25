Archer Daniels Midland Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.19B (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.