Exxon Mobil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-32.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.35B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xom has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.