Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-76.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.74B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gt has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.