Colgate-Palmolive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.86B (-3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cl has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.