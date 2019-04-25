Barnes Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $374.04M (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, b has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.