LyondellBasell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.47B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lyb has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.