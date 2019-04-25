Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Aon (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.30 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aon has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.