Old Republic Q1 net premiums, fees earned +2.1%

Old Republic (ORI -0.6% ) Q1 EPS excluding investment gains/losses of 40 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 38 cents, comes in flat vs. the year-ago quarter.

Q1 operating revenue of $1.50B rose 2.3% from $1.47B a year ago, with net premiums and fees earned of $1.36B up 2.1% and net investment income of $112.1M up 5.9%.

General insurance net premiums earned of $831.5M rose 5.1% Y/Y; composite ratio of 95.3% vs. 97.8% a year ago.

Title insurance net premiums and fees earned of $506.9M slipped 1.4% Y/Y; composite ratio of 97.7% vs. 95.8%.

Book value per share of $18.94 at Q1-end increased almost 13% from $16.82 at the end of Q1 2018.

Previously: Old Republic beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 25)