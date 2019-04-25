AutoNation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.21B (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, an has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.