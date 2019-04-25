Autoliv Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19B (-22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alv has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.